DU student killed in road mishap as car hits divider in north Delhi, three others injured

A 19-year-old student of Delhi University (DU) was killed and three of his relatives injured when their car reportedly overturned after hitting a divider in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh in the early hours of Wednesday. One of the injured men was discharged from a private hospital on the day, but the other two are still undergoing treatment at the hospital, said the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Nupur Prasad said the four men were heading towards Murthal from central Delhi’s Regar Pura in a Santro car when the incident took place, around 3am, near a gurdwara at Chowki number 2 in Gulabi Bagh.

The student, identified as Shivam, was a resident of Regar Pura near Karol Bagh in central Delhi. Shivam was in his first year of a Bachelor of Arts programme in DU’s School of Open Learning. The car belonged to his father, the police said.

The injured persons were identified as Kashish alias Badal(18), Nitin(18) and Arnesh Shankar (19).

A police officer said the DU student was driving the car at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle, and the hit the concrete divider. The car turned over on the impact, and skidded on the road for a few feet.

“All four occupants were trapped inside the car. Some residents rescued them and rushed to a nearby hospital, where Shivam was declared dead on arrival. The doctors said Shivam died of severe head injuries,” the officer said, adding the incident had no eyewitnesses of the accident.

Shankar, a resident of Raigar Pura was discharged after treatment. The other two injured men are from Chandigarh, and all four are related to each other, the police said.

DCP Prasad said Shivam, Kashish and Nitin had gone to Shankar’s house to attend a pre-wedding function on Tuesday. “After attending the function, the four planned to visit Murthal. They were on their way there when the accident took place,” she added.

