Dug up stretch around Narwana Road triggers traffic chaos, irks locals

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 01:11 IST

Residents of east Delhi’s Patparganj area have cried foul over a dug up stretch and encroachments around Narwana Road.

Locals of the area have complained that a portion of the Narwana Road near Mother Dairy plant in east Delhi has been dug up again by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which is triggering traffic snarls and has become a hazard for pedestrians. Adding to the woes are wrongly parked autorickshaws near Pandav Nagar underpass which aggravate the traffic mess, residents said.

Navneet Nayyar, president of RWA Ekta Garden, said that the same road had been dug over a year ago and now it is being dug up again, which is not only creating traffic congestion but also giving rise to dust pollution.

He said that a portion — about 800m of Narwana road — was first dug up over a year ago by the DJB for laying a deep sewer line, but even after completion of the work it was not repaired properly and only patchwork was done. “We braved traffic snarls and dust pollution due to the dug up road, when a sewer line was being laid a year ago. And now again the DJB has started digging work to lay a new water pipeline and we are forced to go through similar problems all over again. Why can’t they carry out these projects in one go ?,” Nayyar said.

On Wednesday, when HT visited the area, huge pipes lay occupying the footpath, even as other heavy machinery and vehicles stood parked on the road side , leaving precious little space for commuters.

Nayyar also highlighted the issue of traffic congestion in the area due to “illegal parking of three wheelers” choking the Pandav Nagar underpass.

“Illegal auto rickshaws, mostly from UP, haphazardly occupy a good portion of the road leading to traffic congestions. Other than this, there are car showrooms near Mother Dairy crossing that flout traffic norms by parking vehicles on Narwana Road. I have pointed this out many times to concerned authorities but nothing has been done so far,” he said.

Another resident of the area, Mukta Sibbal said that the area has been in a “perpetual mess” for the last two years.

“I don’t understand why they did not lay water pipelines when the road was dug up for sewer work. Residents of societies on both sides of Narwana road have to face inconvenience due to these issues. Footpaths have also been encroached as the authorities have put huge pipes and other machinery on pedestrian walkways,” she said.

Ankush Chaudhary, a resident of Sadbhawana Apartments in IP extension, pointed out that the uneven road had also led to a few fatal accidents. “This is a case of sheer negligence by the authorities,” Chaudhary said.

Responding to queries of encroachment by vendors on the road, a senior official of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation said that anti-encroachment drives are conducted regularly. “We will again look into the matter if there is any fresh encroachment in the area,” the official said.

DJB spokespersons did not respond to requests for comment.

Ajit Kumar Singla, additional commissioner of police of eastern range traffic, said that while the digging work is beyond the traffic police’s jurisdiction, the local traffic police have been working around the problem to cause as little inconvenience to the commuters. “We have been carrying out special drives around that stretch. We have been challaning those parking haphazardly, towing away vehicles and clicking pictures of violators to prosecute them later. We have also deployed additional traffic staff in that area to regulate the traffic,” said Singla