Kejriwal says it’s ‘victory of truth’ after Delhi HC order on office-of-profit case

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi high court verdict setting aside the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs in the office-of-profit case was a “victory of truth”.

“The elected representatives were wrongfully disqualified. The high court has given justice to the people of Delhi. It is their victory. Congratulations to the people of Delhi,” the chief minister tweeted.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia too welcomed the order as he joined AAP legislators in thumping tables in the Delhi Assembly during the ongoing budget session. The MLAs shouted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” in the Assembly after the order.

The MLAs were not given a chance to put their point, so now the court has given them a chance to do that. The EC will hear their plea again,” party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj told ANI.

Twenty AAP MLAs were disqualified by the Election Commission in January this year for holding office-of-profit when they were appointed parliamentary secretaries in 2015.

Nagender Sharma, a media advisor to Kejriwal, reacted strongly to the verdict, saying: “The verdict is a tight slap on Modi govt appointed biased Election Commission.”

“ALL three commissioners (EC) should resign on their own,” Sharma tweeted on Friday.

However, Prashant Patel, the lawyer who had petitioned to the then president Pranab Mukherjee in 2015, said the verdict was not a setback for him. “The court has said that this case will be reopened. I had just raised a constitutional issue, there is no setback for me.”

The court has asked the Election Commission to hear the case afresh because the MLAs were not given proper hearing before the poll panel decided on their disqualification. It referred the case back to the Election Commission for reconsideration.

(With agency inputs)