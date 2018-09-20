Ex-HC judge’s wife, daughter robbed by help, aides

The wife and daughter of a retired high court judge were allegedly held hostage in a room by three people, including their domestic help, during a robbery in south Delhi’s New Friends Colony on Monday.

The suspects allegedly attacked the retired judge’s 75-year-old wife and her 40-year-old daughter with an iron rod when they resisted the robbery.

They then ransacked the house and decamped with cash and jewellery worth around Rs 20 lakh. Police said the domestic help had let his two friends enter his employer’s home to assist him in the robbery.

Police said the domestic help, Sandeep, was employed only ten days ago. “The family had not got his police verification done yet. No documents related to his identification or residential address were found with the family,” said a police officer.

The officer said the crime took place on Monday night when the elderly woman and her daughter were sleeping in a room when they heard some noise in their home. When the woman’s daughter came out , she was overpowered and pushed inside. As she tried to raise an alarm, the three men attacked her with an iron rod and threatened her.

“The women were held hostage in their room and one of the men stood guard outside. The other men ransacked the house and fled with cash and jewellery. The woman’s daughter later called the police control room and informed them about the robbery ,” said the officer.

“We have registered a robbery case and have launched a probe. The investigating team has got some clues about the suspects. They will be nabbed soon,” added the officer.

Police said the elderly woman’s husband had retired as a Delhi high court judge in 1986.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 01:18 IST