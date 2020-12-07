e-paper
Farmers' protest: 'Came here as sevadar,' says CM Kejriwal as he visits Singhu border

Even as Kejriwal did not visit the main protest site, he was surrounded by scores of agitating farmers as he reached Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial near Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border)

delhi Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 11:46 IST
Sweta Goswami
Sweta Goswami
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Singhu border on Monday where he briefly interacted with some of the protesting farmers and also inspected the arrangements made by the city administration for them.

Even as Kejriwal did not visit the main protest site, he was surrounded by scores of agitating farmers as he reached Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial near Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

“I have not come here as a chief minister. I have come here as a sevadar (one who does service). We support all demands of the farmers. Their issue and demands are valid. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and I have stood in support of the farmers right from the start,” Kejriwal told reporters during his visit.

Also read | 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed

The chief minister repeated that the Central government was “very upset” with him for not allowing the Delhi Police to convert nine stadiums in the city into jails to detain the protesting farmers. He reiterated that he was pressured into giving the approval, but he still did not.

“Our party, MLAs and leaders have been serving farmers as sevadars ever since. Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them. AAP supports December 8 Bharat Bandh. Our party workers will participate in it across the nation,” he said.

Talking about the arrangements made by the Delhi government, Kejriwal, who is the national convener of AAP, said that at least 300 mobile toilets and 350 water tankers have been deployed at Singhu border.

“I surveyed the arrangements here. The toilets are clean. But, water is not reaching all points so a motor and a pipeline will be placed soon. During my interaction with the farmers, they said they are satisfied with the arrangements. We will be in touch with them,” the chief minister said before leaving.

PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police
Farmers’ demands valid, will back Bharat Bandh: Kejriwal at Delhi’s Singhu border
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed
Akhilesh Yadav stopped from joining farmer protest, riot police outside house
‘In the past, we had Dhoni’: Langer identifies new finisher for Team India
US-based startup claims its electric vehicle does not need charging
Watch: Gold concealed in bandage and jeans seized at Chennai airport
