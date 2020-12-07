Farmers’ protest: ‘Came here as sevadar,’ says CM Kejriwal as he visits Singhu border

delhi

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 11:46 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Singhu border on Monday where he briefly interacted with some of the protesting farmers and also inspected the arrangements made by the city administration for them.

Even as Kejriwal did not visit the main protest site, he was surrounded by scores of agitating farmers as he reached Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial near Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

“I have not come here as a chief minister. I have come here as a sevadar (one who does service). We support all demands of the farmers. Their issue and demands are valid. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and I have stood in support of the farmers right from the start,” Kejriwal told reporters during his visit.

The chief minister repeated that the Central government was “very upset” with him for not allowing the Delhi Police to convert nine stadiums in the city into jails to detain the protesting farmers. He reiterated that he was pressured into giving the approval, but he still did not.

“Our party, MLAs and leaders have been serving farmers as sevadars ever since. Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them. AAP supports December 8 Bharat Bandh. Our party workers will participate in it across the nation,” he said.

Talking about the arrangements made by the Delhi government, Kejriwal, who is the national convener of AAP, said that at least 300 mobile toilets and 350 water tankers have been deployed at Singhu border.

“I surveyed the arrangements here. The toilets are clean. But, water is not reaching all points so a motor and a pipeline will be placed soon. During my interaction with the farmers, they said they are satisfied with the arrangements. We will be in touch with them,” the chief minister said before leaving.