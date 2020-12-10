e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Tikri and Dhansa borders remain closed

Farmers’ protest: Tikri and Dhansa borders remain closed

Those travelling to Haryana can take Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders, the police said in a tweet.

delhi Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 11:30 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tikri and Dhansa borders are still closed for traffic movement, while Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement.
Tikri and Dhansa borders are still closed for traffic movement, while Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement.(HT Photo)
         

Amid the continuing stalemate between farmers and the Centre over the new agricultural laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday took to Twitter to inform commuters about routes closed for traffic in view of thousands of protesters camping at the national capital’s borders. The police also advised people to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Tikri and Dhansa borders are still closed for traffic movement, while Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement, it said.

Those travelling to Haryana can take Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders, the police said in a tweet.The closure of borders has also resulted in heavy traffic on alternative routes.

The farmer leaders rejected a government proposal to amend the new agriculture laws on Wednesday, and announced they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalating it to a nationwide protest on December 14.

This comes after the sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, was cancelled.

The farmer leaders have been adamant on their demand to scrap the laws, which they say will lead to dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and mandis that ensure earning.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest: Traffic curbs continue on Delhi borders
Farmers’ protest: Traffic curbs continue on Delhi borders
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s retort to claim of ‘Pak-China hand’ behind stir
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s retort to claim of ‘Pak-China hand’ behind stir
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleges security lapse during party chief JP Nadda’s visit to Bengal
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleges security lapse during party chief JP Nadda’s visit to Bengal
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
SSR drug case: NCB to produce drug kingpin Azam Sheikh in court
SSR drug case: NCB to produce drug kingpin Azam Sheikh in court
Why Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said ‘sorry’ in a staff-wide email
Why Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said ‘sorry’ in a staff-wide email
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In