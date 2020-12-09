e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Traffic remains heavy around Delhi borders

Farmers’ protest: Traffic remains heavy around Delhi borders

Apart from the Delhi-Meerut expressway, seven borders that remain closed due to the farmers’ protest are Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Jharoda, Piao Maniyari, and Mangesh in outer and south-western parts of the city and the Chilla border

delhi Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 10:55 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut expressway, near Ghazipur border in New Delhi on December 8.
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut expressway, near Ghazipur border in New Delhi on December 8. (File photo)
         

With farmers continuing their protests, traffic continued to remain heavy around Delhi borders on Wednesday, with a cascading effect being witnessed in several arterial roads during the rush hour.

Apart from the Delhi-Meerut expressway, seven borders that remain completely closed on Wednesday due to the farmers’ protest are Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Jharoda, Piao Maniyari, and Mangesh in outer and south-western parts of the city and the Chilla border.

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted in the morning that Jhatikara border will remain open only for two wheelers and pedestrians. The police also issued an advisory that the traffic was being diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GT Karnal road.

In one of its tweets, it said, “Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders - Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders.”

“Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Mangesh borders are closed. NH-44 is closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road , GTK road, NH-44,” it said in another tweet.

Apart from the borders, traffic remained heavy at ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Palam flyover, IIT-Delhi crossing, Rajouri Garden and near Sarai Kale Khan.

tags
top news
Today’s meeting with Centre cancelled, will discuss after draft proposal: Farmers’ leader
Today’s meeting with Centre cancelled, will discuss after draft proposal: Farmers’ leader
Emergency use applications of 3 vaccine firms to be reviewed today
Emergency use applications of 3 vaccine firms to be reviewed today
Farmers’ protests enter day 14, deadlock persists despite Amit Shah-farm unions’ meet | 10 points
Farmers’ protests enter day 14, deadlock persists despite Amit Shah-farm unions’ meet | 10 points
Deepak Kochhar tweaked firm’s books, says Enforcement Directorate
Deepak Kochhar tweaked firm’s books, says Enforcement Directorate
32,080 new cases push India’s Covid-19 tally over 9.73 mn; recoveries above 9.21 mn
32,080 new cases push India’s Covid-19 tally over 9.73 mn; recoveries above 9.21 mn
TMC MP Mahua Moita draws flak, media boycott for ‘2 paisa’
TMC MP Mahua Moita draws flak, media boycott for ‘2 paisa’
Two unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama, operation underway
Two unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama, operation underway
In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin
In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In