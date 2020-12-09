Farmers’ protest: Traffic remains heavy around Delhi borders

delhi

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 10:55 IST

With farmers continuing their protests, traffic continued to remain heavy around Delhi borders on Wednesday, with a cascading effect being witnessed in several arterial roads during the rush hour.

Apart from the Delhi-Meerut expressway, seven borders that remain completely closed on Wednesday due to the farmers’ protest are Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Jharoda, Piao Maniyari, and Mangesh in outer and south-western parts of the city and the Chilla border.

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted in the morning that Jhatikara border will remain open only for two wheelers and pedestrians. The police also issued an advisory that the traffic was being diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GT Karnal road.

In one of its tweets, it said, “Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders - Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders.”

“Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Mangesh borders are closed. NH-44 is closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road , GTK road, NH-44,” it said in another tweet.

Apart from the borders, traffic remained heavy at ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Palam flyover, IIT-Delhi crossing, Rajouri Garden and near Sarai Kale Khan.