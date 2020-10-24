e-paper
Five arrested for staging fake robbery in Delhi

Five arrested for staging fake robbery in Delhi

Police said one of the arrested men claimed he had come to deliver the money to his uncle when it was supposedly looted on October 19 at knifepoint by three men riding a scooty

delhi Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 11:07 IST
Karn Pratap Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A 21-year-old man has been arrested along with his brother and three others for allegedly staging an armed robbery of Rs 25 lakh near the Dwarka Sector-9 Metro Station on Monday, police said on Saturday.

Deputy police commissioner Santosh Kumar Meena said of the stolen Rs 25 lakh, Rs 20 lakh and two two-wheelers used in the offence have been seized from the five.

The five have been identified as Vaibhav Singhal, the alleged mastermind, Ayush Singhal,19, Akib Javed,25, Krish Negi,19, and Rahul alias Gabru,19. Javed has been Vaibhav Singhal’s fiend for four years and was promised a share in the looted money along with Negi and Rahul.

Meena said Vaibhav Singhal claimed he had come to deliver the money to his uncle Vijay Garg when it was supposedly looted on October 19 at knifepoint by three men riding a scooty. “We found the role of Vaibhav and Garg suspicious and they were not cooperating in the probe. We then focused our investigation on the three scooter-borne men who committed the alleged robbery. Our investigating team scanned the CCTV footage and found that two more suspects were on a bike. The team followed the back trail, identified the vehicles, and caught Akib Javed,” he said.

Police said Javed’s interrogation unravelled the entire conspiracy and it led to the arrest of the two Singhal brothers, Negi and Rahul. Vaibhav Singhal allegedly planned the fake robbery plot and included his brother and friend Javed. Ayush allegedly gave Rs 10,000 to Rahul for arranging a stolen scooter to use it for the fake robbery.

“Rahul stole the scooter and included Negi and two minor boys in the crime. We are interrogating the arrested persons to recover the weapon used in the crime and the remaining stolen money. Efforts are also on to apprehend the minor boys,” said an investigator, who did not want to be named.

