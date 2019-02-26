Five snatchers arrested in Delhi; 15 phones, guns, bikes recovered

In three separate incidents, police arrested five suspected snatchers and recovered from them 15 high-end phones, two pistols, two two-wheelers and other valuables over the past five days. Police claimed to have solved more than 50 cases of snatching and robbery with these arrests.

In the first incident, the Delhi Police’s crime branch on February 20 received an input that one Arbaz Khan (20), a resident of Pul Prahladpur, who is believed to be involved in a series of snatching ases and robberies, would come near Viswakarma Colony to sell valuables.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rajesh Deo said a trap was laid for him near a spot on MB Road in south Delhi and Khan was arrested. “His body search revealed a stolen mobile phone. Further, on his instance, six snatched phones and two two-wheelers were recovered from his house,” Deo said.

The DCP said, two days later, another input was received that three men, Noor Mohammad (24), Mohan Pathak (24) and Shiva (single name), all residents of Mohan Garden and named in several cases of robberies and snatching, will come to Khedi Baba Pul Road in Mohan Garden to meet one of their associates.

“A trap was laid near a mobile shop where the suspects were to sell the stolen valuables. Our team arrested Mohammad and Pathak were arrested. Nine mobile phones were recovered from them,” the DCP said.

In another crackdown, a police team from Dwarka arrested two suspected members of Guddu gang involved in 17 cases of robbery and snatching cases. Two countrymade pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from them, police said.

The men were identified as 27-year-old Umesh Kumar, a resident of Tilak Nagar, and his associate Vikky (single name), aged 27 years, from Uttam Nagar.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said the two men came on the police radar when a patrolling team on Pankha Road spotted them on a motorcycle, without helmets and rising rashly.

“The patrolling team intercepted the duo and asked them to stop, but they tried to speed away. However, a minor chase led to their arrest and a pistol was recovered from each of them. During questioning, they admitted to being active members of Guddu gang. While Kumar was found previously involved in 17 cases of extortion, robbery, snatching and assault, Vikky has no cases registered against him,” Alphonse said.

