e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019

1 dead, several injured as four-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Seelampur

According to the police, people are expected to be under the debris and rescue operation is underway.

delhi Updated: Sep 03, 2019 01:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A four-storey building collapsed in Northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area Monday night, with fire officials fearing that several people are trapped under the debris.
A four-storey building collapsed in Northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area Monday night, with fire officials fearing that several people are trapped under the debris.(ANI Photo )
         

A four-storey under-construction building collapsed in Northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area Monday night, leaving a 22-year-old girl dead and several others injured, an official said.

An information about the building collapse was received at 11.29 pm following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior Delhi Fire Service official said.

Several people are feared trapped under the debris, he said, adding that rescue operation is underway.

The official said that the girl, identified as Heena, died in the incident.

Six persons have so far taken out of the debris, he added.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when some people had gathered on the ground floor of the under-construction building to attend a function organised by some locals.

“My sister was killed in the incident,” Danish, Heena’s brother, told reporters.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 00:48 IST

tags
more from delhi
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Kulbhushan JadhavShahid KapoorSaaho Box Office CollectionOSSC RecruitmentKartik AaryanChandrayaan 2SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit CardAbhinandan VarthamanP Chidambaram
    don't miss