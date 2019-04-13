Framework to develop social, emotional learning in kids

In order to develop social-emotional competencies in children in India, the Teacher Foundation (TTF) on Friday launched the Indian Social and Emotional Learning Framework (ISELF).

Aimed at transforming existing school culture, the framework, developed after six years of research, is accompanied with a handbook of guidelines for educators for developing social-emotional competencies in children.

“Despite the mention of the importance of social and emotional learning (SEL) in national documents like the NCERT’s National Curricular Framework (NCF) 2005, the affective domain has been largely disregarded or sidelined by schools and teachers in India,” they said.

Over 100 participants from various schools and NGOs attended the launch on Friday. Former NCERT chairman Krishna Kumar, who was the chief guest at the event, stressed on “the aspect of the need for cognizing emotions and institutionalising socio-emotional learning.”

He also said there is a discourse of labelling ‘being emotional’ as negative and how only cognition is given importance in schools.

The framework can be used by schools and teachers for teaching social and emotional skills, developing content or creating curriculum for SEL; mental health professionals; child social workers as well as parents. ISELF will be freely accessible online to all schools and teachers through TFF website.

