Home / Delhi News / Gahlot flags off inspection vehicles for women safety on buses

Gahlot flags off inspection vehicles for women safety on buses

delhi Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday flagged off 20 vehicles that would be used to conduct inspections by teams of officials to ensure better security for women on Delhi buses.

The 20 vans would ply across the city and conduct inspections of buses. They will undertake periodic rounds of the bus terminals, the government said in a statement.

Gahlot also inaugurated a bus pass centre exclusively for women commuters at the Sarojini Nagar bus depot on Wednesday.

“We have deployed a large number of bus marshals -- many of them women -- in Delhi buses to ensure women are safe. These measures are meant to scale up our efforts to ensure women safety,” said Gahlot.

