Gateman whose hand was hacked in Delhi to get status of ‘injured on duty’: Railways

The level crossing gateman, whose hand was hacked by bike-borne assailants near Delhi-Haryana border, will be given the status of ‘injured on duty’ and he will not suffer any loss of pay or facilities till he rejoins duty, the Railways said on Tuesday.

Kundan Pathak, a resident of Bishanpur in Bihar’s Banka district, was manning gate number 19 between Narela and Rathdhana when the three armed men demanded that the level crossing gate be opened. He refused as the 18101Muri Express was approaching, the official said.

After which the three men hacked his hand.

The 28-year-old underwent a four-hour surgery on Monday where his limbs were reattached. However, he is still in ICU at a city hospital.

“He is recovering and will be treated as injured on duty and he will suffer no loss of remuneration or facilities till he rejoins. We are also taking care of his entire treatment,” Northern Railway spokesperson Nitin Chowdhury said.

Sources on Tuesday indicated that the attack on Pathak was a case of “mistaken identity” as the assailants asked him about someone else.

“They attacked him after he said he was not the man they were looking for. Prima facie, it was a case of mistaken identity. However, the investigation is ongoing,” the source, who spoke to Pathak, said, adding the injured man ruled out any “enmity with anyone.”

On Monday, railways had attributed the attack to Pathak’s refusal to open the level crossing gate.

One hand was completely severed and the other was detached from the forearm and severely mutilated.

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons with the Government Railway Police, Northern Railway, Sonepat.

