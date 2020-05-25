Ghaziabad seals border with Delhi again, cites rising coronavirus cases

delhi

Updated: May 25, 2020 17:06 IST

The Ghaziabad district administration has again decided to seal its borders with Delhi and directions to this effect were issued by the district magistrate on Monday afternoon.

“There has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad and a major share has come from people commuting between Ghaziabad and Delhi. So we have decided to put restrictions on the movement at Ghaziabad-Delhi borders on recommendation of the chief medical officer,” district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said in a statement.

The officials said that conditions mentioned in an earlier order of April 26 will now be in force till further orders. The officials said that only people having valid passes and certain category of officials and other persons will be allowed movement to Delhi.

The vehicles engaged in essential supplies, says the order, will be allowed to pass through the Ghaziabad border, while doctors, para medical members, police and bank employees will be allowed passage without any passes.

The officers of deputy secretary rank or above will be allowed to cross over on showing their identification cards.

“There are thousands of class III and class IV employees who work with the Central and Delhi governments and 33% of such employees are required to attend offices. So the employees falling under the limit of 33% should be issued separate passes which may be applicable on a daily or weekly basis. Such employees will not be allowed to move to Delhi just on the basis of their identification cards,” the order said.

Media persons will be exempted from any passes and will be allowed commuting on the basis of their identification cards.

The advocates attending the works in different courts in Delhi will also be allowed to commute on the basis of their identification cards.