Govt seeks report from private schools on admission under disability quota

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 21:09 IST

Taking cognisance of seats reserved for children with disabilities lying vacant across capital’s private schools, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked the schools to launch a special drive to review all admissions done under the category in the last two academic seasons—2017-18 and 2018-19.

The DoE also sought a status report and warned the schools against any lapse in the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) act, 2009.

Hindustan Times had on Tuesday reported that as many as s 86.9 % seats reserved for children with disabilities are lying vacant in private schools in Delhi. The DoE had on September 6 invited fresh applications to fill the vacant seats. The department has already conducted three rounds of admission in the ongoing academic session.

In a notice issued to the private schools on Thursday, the DoE said, “Despite issuing several orders, irregularities in admission of children which is a matter of great concern with disabilities category have come to notice. The matter is also taken note by the state commissioner for persons with disabilities, national capital territory of Delhi(sic).”

“Therefore, all the principals/managers of private unaided recognised schools of Delhi are directed to launch a special drive to examine and verify the admission records of academic sessions 2017-18 and 2018-19 and ensure that all admissions done under the Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category have been down strictly as per the guidelines,” the notice stated.

According to the norms laid down by the Delhi government, 3% of the total number for seats available in entry-level classes —nursery, kindergarten and class 1—in private schools are reserved for persons with disabilities.

The DoE said the schools will face action in case irregularities are found. “Any lapse in this regard is ground to attract penalty as per the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act and Delhi State Education Act and rules,” the notice added.

This year, the DoE had invited applications on around 6,500 seats reserved for children with disabilities. Out of these, only 853 have been filled till now.

