e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / HC cites freedom of speech in turning down Murthy’s plea

HC cites freedom of speech in turning down Murthy’s plea

Some women published details of conversations with Murthy to expose his alleged inappropriate responses. Such posts were published on websites like LinkedIn and Indian Ceo.

delhi Updated: Jul 08, 2020 05:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Delhi high court had, by a 2017 order, restrained publication of such material till his plea was decided. photo:pradeep gaur/mint
The Delhi high court had, by a 2017 order, restrained publication of such material till his plea was decided. photo:pradeep gaur/mint
         

The Delhi high court has declined a plea by venture capitalist Mahesh Murthy to restrain publication of sexual harassment allegations against him by some women entrepreneurs. Murthy’s prayer for compensation to the tune of Rs 2,50,00,000 from eighteen defendants for publication of posts against him was also turned down by the court.

“It would not be reasonable in the facts and circumstances to fetter the narration of alleged facts and comments of defendants. The defendants have a right to exercise their right of freedom of speech. If these incidents and claims of the said defendants are in trial proved to be false, the plaintiff (Murthy) would have a right to claim damages,” the single-judge bench of justice Jayant Nath said on Monday.

Some women published details of conversations with Murthy to expose his alleged inappropriate responses. Such posts were published on websites like LinkedIn and Indian Ceo. Articles were also FactorDaily and YourStory. The Delhi high court had, by a 2017 order, restrained publication of such material till his plea was decided. The HC on Monday vacated the stay. Murthy said he will be filing an appeal and that “justice will prevail”.

tags
top news
Concerns over drugs: DCGI warns against overpricing, shortage
Concerns over drugs: DCGI warns against overpricing, shortage
FC chief aims to raise health spend to 2.1% of GDP
FC chief aims to raise health spend to 2.1% of GDP
Foreign pupils a big revenue source
Foreign pupils a big revenue source
India raises F-1 visa issue, US says will try to mitigate impact: Report
India raises F-1 visa issue, US says will try to mitigate impact: Report
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China
Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In