Hike Delhi share of Yamuna water: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday urged the Union government to increase Delhi’s share of Yamuna water, which he said has remained unchanged since 1994.

Kejriwal also laid the foundation stone of Chandrawal Phase-2 Water Treatment Plant, which is expected to be ready within three years. It would produce around 105 MGD water which would cater to 22 lakh people in NDMC, Chandni Chowk, Civil Lines, Rajendra Nagar and Cantonment areas, among others.

He also said except for a few 100 unauthorised colonies, the entire Delhi will get drinking water in their households by 2024. The Delhi government is also working on a project to conserve water in residential areas, beginning with group housing societies. The plan is to install a double piping system for segregating toilet and kitchen or bathroom waste water for recycling. While Delhi has a requirement of around 1100 MGD, it produces around 900 MGD (million gallons daily).

“Delhi’s water requirement was last fixed in 1996 when its population was 1.25 crore. In the last 23 years, the population has shot up to over 2 crore. The present day water requirement cannot be met with what was fixed in 1996. DDA’s land pooling policy will add at least 16 lakh new flats to Delhi, how will the water demand be met,” Kejriwal asked Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union water resources minister in a meeting Monday, according to a release issued by the Delhi government. Shekhawat assured that the Centre will examine the government’s proposal and give its opinion.

Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi had signed a memorandum of understanding on May 12, 1994, regarding allocation of surface flow of river Yamuna. The agreement had recognised the need to create storage facilities in the Upper Yamuna Basin to conserve and utilise the monsoon run-off in a regulated manner.

Earlier, the CM had sought the centre’s cooperation in starting a monsoon water storage project on the Yamuna floodplains. “During the monsoon, at least six lakh cusecs (around 3.5 lakh MGD) of rainwater flows down the Yamuna every day. If we can conserve this water, it would help solve Delhi’s water problem for almost a year,” he said.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 04:35 IST