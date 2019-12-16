‘Hopeful that convicts will all be hanged soon’: Father of 2012 gangrape victim

delhi

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 11:08 IST

Seven years after the horrific gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student inside a moving bus in south Delhi , family of the victim say that they are hopeful that the convicts will be hanged soon.

“There is no doubt that it has taken too long. However, we are hopeful that the convicts will be hanged soon. It is just the final formalities which is taking time,” said the father of the brave heart , whose deaths had triggered nation wide protests and prompted the government to bring in stricter laws related to women safety.

The mother of the young woman had in her interviews to HT last week expressed her disappointment in the delay of the hanging. “ I want them hanged. I will keep fighting for justice for my daughter and for death penalty for the convicts till I am alive. We have waited for seven years,” she had said.

Tihar jail officers are making preparations for the hanging of the four men. Meanwhile, the arrangements for the execution of the four convicts have begun at Tihar jail in Delhi, with special ropes being brought from a jail in Bihar’s Buxar. The authorities have also written to other states for services of hangmen and have begun inspection of the courtyard and other equipment.