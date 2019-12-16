e-paper
Home / Delhi News / ‘Hopeful that convicts will all be hanged soon’: Father of 2012 gangrape victim

‘Hopeful that convicts will all be hanged soon’: Father of 2012 gangrape victim

Tihar jail officers are making preparations for the hanging of the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case.

delhi Updated: Dec 16, 2019 11:08 IST

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Women activists hold banners and shout slogans demanding justice in the case of a veterinarian who was gang-raped and killed last week, during a protest in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
Women activists hold banners and shout slogans demanding justice in the case of a veterinarian who was gang-raped and killed last week, during a protest in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (AP)
         

Seven years after the horrific gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student inside a moving bus in south Delhi , family of the victim say that they are hopeful that the convicts will be hanged soon.

“There is no doubt that it has taken too long. However, we are hopeful that the convicts will be hanged soon. It is just the final formalities which is taking time,” said the father of the brave heart , whose deaths had triggered nation wide protests and prompted the government to bring in stricter laws related to women safety.

The mother of the young woman had in her interviews to HT last week expressed her disappointment in the delay of the hanging. “ I want them hanged. I will keep fighting for justice for my daughter and for death penalty for the convicts till I am alive. We have waited for seven years,” she had said.

Tihar jail officers are making preparations for the hanging of the four men. Meanwhile, the arrangements for the execution of the four convicts have begun at Tihar jail in Delhi, with special ropes being brought from a jail in Bihar’s Buxar. The authorities have also written to other states for services of hangmen and have begun inspection of the courtyard and other equipment.

