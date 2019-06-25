IIT-D, Delhi police sign technological MoU

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed on Monday between IIT Delhi and Delhi Police for setting up of Centre for Technology in Policing (CTP) in the capital. The set up will help police in identifying appropriate technology for crime investigations, maintaining law and order, managing traffic and gathering intelligence.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal between the registrar, IIT Delhi and additional commissioner of police (cyber and technology) for setting up the centre that would come up in Okhla. “The new set up will help the police in identifying appropriate technology for crime investigations, maintenance of law and order, traffic management, intelligence gathering and combating terror activities...,” a spokesperson from the L- G’s office said.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 05:16 IST