India International Trade fair kicks off at Pragati Maidan, mixed response on Day one

The 38th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) kicked off for the general public on Sunday. Though the space allotted to the fair at Pragati Maidan has been reduced to 22 % of its size due to the ongoing redevelopment work, the fair managed to attract more than 30,000 visitors on the first day. The fair was open only for business visitors for the first four days.

This is the second time that the fair was organised at a reduced scale owing to major redevelopment work being carried out at the site. At present, work for major construction projects — a new international exhibition-cum-convention centre (IECC), executive accommodation blocks and a tunnel — are being undertaken at Pragati Maidan.

Of the 18 halls at Pragati Maidan, most of which have been demolished due to the redevelopment work, exhibitions were set up only in six halls. According to India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) officers, the limit for number of daily visitors has been slashed to half from last year’s tally of 60,000 to avoid mismanagement. “The area allotted for the fair is almost half than that of last year and hence the limit for number of daily visitors has been capped at 30,000. Besides, another 6,000 people, including traders, staff and police, are also present at the venue,” Vivekanada Vikek, chief public relations officer ITPO, said.

The end timing has also been reduced to 5.30pm from last year’s 7:30pm. Tickets are to be bought in advance — either online or at Metro stations till 5 pm. This year, visitors’ entry is allowed only from gate number 1, 8 and 10.

Traders, who are representing 18 states at the fair, shared mixed reviews on the first day. “It was a good day for us. We managed to do business of more than Rs 1 lakh today,” Pushpa Mitra Rath of Boyanika handlooms from Odisha said.

A silver jeweller from Jharkhand, Tara Soni, however, complained of bad business. “The area where the fair is conducted has been shrunk due to the construction. Moreover, the daily footfall has also been limited. This looks another year of bad business in a row. We were hoping a better first day,” he said.

Besides, traders from seven countries, including China, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Korea, have also set up their stalls at the trade fair.

The visitors, meanwhile, said they were expecting more attractions. “Earlier, we used to visit the trade fair at least twice just to cover all the halls. However, this time I have covered everything in a day. There was nothing extraordinary,” said Sukhwainder Singh, a Lajpat Nagar resident, who has been visiting the trade fair for the last 10 years.

Meanwhile, at the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) hall outside the gate number 12-A, a large number of visitors were seen clicking pictures with jawans throughout the day. “I felt really happy to see the pictures of over 2,100 martyrs and 1,500 gallantry awards at one place. This is the best section at the trade fair for me,” said Divanshi, a class 12 student of a government school in Shakti Nagar.

