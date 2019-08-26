International syndicate supplying fake currency notes busted

delhi

With the arrest of a Nepalese man, the Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have busted a syndicate that was allegedly involved in supplying fake currency in India through the Nepal border. The police said it recovered a bundle of fake currency notes, with a face value of ₹5.5 lakh, from the arrested man.

Police officers said the recovered fake notes were smuggled into Nepal from Pakistan.

The arrested man was identified as 27-year-old Aslam Ansari alias Gultan, a resident of Birgunj in Nepal.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) PS Kushwah said Ansari was arrested on Saturday following a tip. The police received information that a suspect, who was a key member of a fake currency syndicate, would reach Delhi and would meet one of his accomplices at a bus terminal in Nehru Place around 2pm.

“After being tipped-off, our teams laid a trap and as soon as Ansari was spotted the teams overpowered him. A bag was recovered from him which contained around 275 fake Indian currency notes. The notes were in the denomination of ₹2,000. The total face value of the recovered fake notes is ₹5.5 lakh,” Kushwah said.

The DCP said, on questioning Ansari revealed that he used to receive fake currency notes from three men who were all from Nepal. “He said he would collect the supply from them and then hand it over to his counterparts in Raxaul, Bihar. The fake money would then be distributed further to different states of the country. Ansari said he has been involved in the supply of fake currency for the past five years,” Kushwah said.

The police officer added that Ansari admitted that he and others initially used to pump the fake currency into Bangladesh through Malda in West Bengal.

The DCP said that Ansari,s a school dropout, came to Delhi seven years ago from Nepal and worked as a tailor at a garment factory in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar. Later he went back to Nepal and was lured into the illegal trade of fake Indian currency notes by one Majid, he added.

Kushwah said efforts are being made to nab Ansari’s associates in Delhi and in other states.

