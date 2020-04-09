Jamia launches helpline to provide psychological support to its students

delhi

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:08 IST

Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday constituted a 13-member committee to provide psychological support to students amid the lockdown. The University has also announced the setting up of a 24x7 helpline number to connect students with the committee members for counselling.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the university said, “Jamia vice chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar has constituted a Mental Health & Counselling Committee (MHCC) to facilitate the well being of students and to provide psycho-social support to students staying in the hostels /campus or outside during and after Covid-19 outbreak due to lockdown.”

“The committee will set up a telephone helpline (12x7), and arrange for the telephonic counselling . It will meet for weekly (face to face/online) consultation, till COVID-19 persists, initially for 3 months,” the statement stated.

The university administration said that the committee may also consult external experts and resources in extreme conditions. “It may visit the hostels and other parts of the campus as and when needed necessary and put up posters giving details, phone numbers of MHCC be put up in campus, hostels etc,” it added