Left candidates lead in all 4 seats as counting resumes in JNUSU polls

With 63% votes counted till 10:15 am, Left candidates have widened lead in all four seats in the JNU Students’ Union elections after counting resumed Sunday morning.

N Sai Balaji, the United Left’s candidate for the president’s post was leading with 1350 votes over his nearest rival Lalit Pandey of the AVBP who had secured 605 votes after 3281 votes out of 8185 votes had been counted.

Sarika Chaudhary (DSF) with 1571 votes was ahead of ABVP’s Geetasri Boruah with 623 votes in the counting for the vice-president’s post.

Another Left candidate - Aejaz Ahmad Rather (SFI) had secured 1539 votes while his ABVP rival Ganesh Gurjar secured 834 votes in the counting for the general secretary’s seat.

The Left was also leading in the counting for the joint secretary’s post with Amutha Jayadeep (ASIF) securing 1312 votes while Venkat Choubey got 781 votes.

The united Left alliance had retained all four seats in the JNUSU elections last year defeating teh ABVP.

On Sunday, Left candidates also won all five councillor seats in School of Social Sciences and School of Languages. In the School of International Studies, Left won four and NSUI bagged one. ABVP lost in all these three schools

The counting had been suspended for over 14 hours on Saturday after some leaders accused the RSS-affiliated ABVP of breaking into the counting centre and manhandling election committee members.

The ABVP claimed the counting had started without its agent being present. Reports of scuffles and skirmishes continued throughout the day and till late into the night as the counting went on.

The election took place on Friday, a day after the ABVP won three out of the four seats in the Delhi University students’ union elections.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 09:54 IST