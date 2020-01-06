Light rain in Delhi; thundershowers, hailstorm expected on Tuesday

delhi

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 20:20 IST

Delhi received light showers on Monday evening after a relatively warm day. The minimum temperature in the national capital rose slightly during the day due to a cloud cover over the city, according to weather officials.

More rain is expected over Northern India between January 7 and 9 under the influence of a western disturbance. This will lead to temperatures dipping across the region, including Delhi. The minimum temperature may fall to 5 or 6 degrees Celsius by January 9 in the city, weather experts have said.

The national capital recorded a high of 19.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year and a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

On Tuesday, light rain, thundershowers and a hailstorm accompanied with winds up to 20-25 kmph, are expected in the city towards evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 18 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.