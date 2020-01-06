e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Delhi News / Light rain in Delhi; thundershowers, hailstorm expected on Tuesday

Light rain in Delhi; thundershowers, hailstorm expected on Tuesday

More rain is expected over Northern India between January 7 and 9 under the influence of a western disturbance. This will lead to temperatures dipping across the region, including Delhi.

delhi Updated: Jan 06, 2020 20:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The national capital received light rain in some areas on Monday evening.
The national capital received light rain in some areas on Monday evening. (SONU MEHTA/HT PHOTO.)
         

Delhi received light showers on Monday evening after a relatively warm day. The minimum temperature in the national capital rose slightly during the day due to a cloud cover over the city, according to weather officials.

More rain is expected over Northern India between January 7 and 9 under the influence of a western disturbance. This will lead to temperatures dipping across the region, including Delhi. The minimum temperature may fall to 5 or 6 degrees Celsius by January 9 in the city, weather experts have said.

The national capital recorded a high of 19.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year and a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

On Tuesday, light rain, thundershowers and a hailstorm accompanied with winds up to 20-25 kmph, are expected in the city towards evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 18 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

tags
top news
Got vital clues, say Delhi cops on Crime Branch probe in JNU violence
Got vital clues, say Delhi cops on Crime Branch probe in JNU violence
Centre tells states to fall in line over traffic penalties, packs in a warning
Centre tells states to fall in line over traffic penalties, packs in a warning
Didn’t see ‘tukde-tukde’ gang when I studied in JNU: Jaishankar
Didn’t see ‘tukde-tukde’ gang when I studied in JNU: Jaishankar
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
Tesla beware: Fisker SUV, with solar roof, does 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds
Tesla beware: Fisker SUV, with solar roof, does 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds
Lehmann’s Twitter account hacked, anti-Iran messages posted on timeline
Lehmann’s Twitter account hacked, anti-Iran messages posted on timeline
Why university students have finally found a voice | Opinion
Why university students have finally found a voice | Opinion
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News