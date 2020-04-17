Lockdown keeps another curve flat — number of unnatural deaths

delhi

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:23 IST

On average, 4 people die in road accidents in Delhi every day. Between March 23 and April 14, only nine died in accidents.

On average, there is one case of murder in Delhi every day. Between March 23 and April 13, there were 13 murders.

The numbers can be credited to the ongoing lockdown that is aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus disease, Covid-19. With people asked to stay at home as much as possible, and few vehicles allowed on the streets, all activity, including crimes and accidents, have almost come to a standstill.

As a result, the number of unnatural deaths in the city-state has fallen, according to data from police and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS).

Delhi police officers said that the number of murders, road accidents and unidentified bodies being found on the city’s streets have reduced in comparison the period before the lockdown.

On March 22, after the completion of the first day of the voluntary lockdown (Janata curfew) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi police imposed prohibitory orders under section 144(a ban on assembly of more than four persons) across the city. The following morning chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a complete lockdown of the national capital as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19. On March 24, Modi announced a national lockdown for three weeks starting March 25. Earlier this week, he announced its extension till May 3.

According to police data, between March 1 and 22, there were 41 murders across the city. The number of murders since then (between March 23 and April 14) is 13.

Additional commissioner of police, Mandeep Randhawa said crime has decreased since the lockdown. “The few murders are not related to any criminals. There are cases of a person murdering his friend or a man involved in a neighbour’s murder. Police are on the roads so crime has decreased.”

Road accident deaths -too have seen a steep decline. According to Delhi police data, while 44 persons died in accidents between March 1 and 22, the number of dead thereafter (until April 14) is only 9.

Doctors at AIIMS and Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center (JPNATC) confirmed that the number of post mortem cases at the hospital have reduced. A post mortem is conducted in cases of unnatural deaths such as suicides and suspected murders. Between March 1 and March 22, doctors at AIIMS conducted 130 but after March 23 and till April 14, the did just 81. At JPNATC, the corresponding numbers are 40 and 7 .

Dr Sudhir Gupta, Professor & Head, Department Of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS confirmed that there is a drastic reduction in the number of road accidents and homicides.

Many of the bodies that come in for post mortem in the city’s government hospitals are of unidentified persons found dead on the city’s streets. Most are homeless; some die of a drug overdose; others of illness or starvation; and still others are run over by vehicles at night.

According to police data, between March 1 and 22, there were 233 such unidentified bodies. The number since then, and till April 14 has reduced to 171. A senior police officer said that the number of drug overdose deaths among the homeless has decreased because the drug supply chain has been broken during the lockdown.

Indu Prakash Singh, a member of the state level shelter monitoring committee, set up on the orders of the Supreme Court , said that the deaths of the homeless have come down because of the government’s efforts to feed them.

“The homeless usually die of hunger, infection and also drug overdose in some cases. Now that everyone is working to feed them, the numbers are coming down. Many of our homeless on the streets who have minor infections die because they do not get food. They cannot go out to work and die anonymous deaths. There should be a permanent programme to feed the homeless after the lockdown too.”

Delhi police’s spokesperson, Mandeep Randhawa said police across the city are working to feed the homeless. “Every police station is working to feed the needy in the area. Police have fed several lakhs of needy citizens during the lockdown. At every police station, we have taken help of good Samaritans and NGOs. Our endeavour is to ensure that no one sleeps hungry,” Randhawa said.