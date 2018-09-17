Maharashtra man held for raping, blackmailing Delhi woman

A 27-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Raigad was arrested Thursday for allegedly raping, blackmailing and extorting money from a 42-year-old woman in Delhi. According to police, the accused had been duping her since the past two years.

Police said the woman had filed a case against him some days ago at south Delhi’s New Friends Colony police station. She also accused him of allegedly threatening to defame her by posting her “objectionable” photos on social media, police added.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal, said the accused, Manit, was held after investigation into the woman’s complaint. “We had asked the man to join the probe. He was arrested after sufficient evidence was collected against him,” Biswal, said.

A police officer associated with the case said the woman in her complaint said she had applied for a job through an online portal in 2014. About 15 days later, she received a call. The caller identified himself as Manit and told her he was looking for a full-time caretaker for his daughter. “He offered her a job but did not confirm the appointment. A month later, he contacted her again. When she asked if she should continue looking as he had not confirmed the job, he asked for her bank account details and transferred around Rs 1 lakh in installments as advance ” the police, quoting the complaint, said.

She told police that Manit called her fortnightly for almost two years. In February, 2016, he came to Delhi and took her to Mathura. There, he allegedly lured her to a hotel. The police said she alleged that the man offered her a glass of juice and she fell unconscious after drinking it. Then he allegedly raped her and clicked objectionable pictures of her. A fortnight later, he allegedly called her and demanded Rs 2 lakh. “The woman told us that she has paid him more than Rs 10 lakh in the last two years. But he continued to blackmail her and rape her in different hotels. She filed a complaint when she learnt that he had sent her pictures to her two sisters in May.”

