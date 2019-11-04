e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Major fire in west Delhi factory past midnight, 2 firemen injured

Delhi fire services chief Atul Garg said that a rear portion of the four-storeyed factory building collapsed that left the two firemen injured as they were dousing the flames on that side.

delhi Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi fire services chief Atul Garg said that a rear portion of the four-storeyed factory building collapsed that left the two firemen injured as they were dousing the flames on that side.
Delhi fire services chief Atul Garg said that a rear portion of the four-storeyed factory building collapsed that left the two firemen injured as they were dousing the flames on that side.(Karn Singh/ HT Photo)
         

Two firemen were injured during the firefighting operation in a rexine and cloth factory in outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi where a major fire broke out half an hour past Sunday midnight, the fire department said.

Delhi fire services chief Atul Garg said that a rear portion of the four-storeyed factory building collapsed that left the two firemen injured as they were dousing the flames on that side.

“Our two firemen were injured in the operation. Their injuries are not serious. Nobody else was injured,” said Garg.

According to the fire chief, the fire control room received a call at around 12.30 am regarding a fire in a factory in Peeragarhi.

“Since the fire was big, we sent 25 fire tenders. Our firemen doused the flames by around 7 am. The cooling operation is still on,” said Garg.

Police said that the cause of fire is still not known. They suspect that a short circuit may have triggered the fire and presence of rexine and cloth materials helped the blaze spread rapidly in the entire building.

“A couple of adjoining buildings were also affected as the flames engulfed some of their portions as well,” said a police officer, who is not authorised to speak to media.

tags
top news
Odd-even scheme begins as Delhi battles toxic pollution: 5 points
Odd-even scheme begins as Delhi battles toxic pollution: 5 points
Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi today to firm up alliance’s stand on Sena move
Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi today to firm up alliance’s stand on Sena move
Quick, proactive: Why Beijing’s Grap works, and Delhi’s doesn’t
Quick, proactive: Why Beijing’s Grap works, and Delhi’s doesn’t
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
Priyanka Chopra claims it’s hard to shoot in Delhi smog
Priyanka Chopra claims it’s hard to shoot in Delhi smog
Why India need to rethink their batting approach in T20Is
Why India need to rethink their batting approach in T20Is
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
trending topics
Odd Even RuleOdd Even SchemeSourav GangulyPrince NarulaPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India News

Delhi News