Major fire in west Delhi factory past midnight, 2 firemen injured

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:02 IST

Two firemen were injured during the firefighting operation in a rexine and cloth factory in outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi where a major fire broke out half an hour past Sunday midnight, the fire department said.

Delhi fire services chief Atul Garg said that a rear portion of the four-storeyed factory building collapsed that left the two firemen injured as they were dousing the flames on that side.

“Our two firemen were injured in the operation. Their injuries are not serious. Nobody else was injured,” said Garg.

According to the fire chief, the fire control room received a call at around 12.30 am regarding a fire in a factory in Peeragarhi.

“Since the fire was big, we sent 25 fire tenders. Our firemen doused the flames by around 7 am. The cooling operation is still on,” said Garg.

Police said that the cause of fire is still not known. They suspect that a short circuit may have triggered the fire and presence of rexine and cloth materials helped the blaze spread rapidly in the entire building.

“A couple of adjoining buildings were also affected as the flames engulfed some of their portions as well,” said a police officer, who is not authorised to speak to media.