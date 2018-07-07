Man accused of raping 12-year-old daughter hangs himself inside jail

A 37-year-old undertrial allegedly hanged himself at Bhondsi jail on Friday morning. The deceased was accused of raping his 12-year-old daughter.

Jail officials said he tied his pyjama to the ventilator in the washroom by climbing on the closet and hung himself.

“He committed suicide around 11am on Friday. A judicial probe has been ordered as is the procedure in such cases,” jail superintendent Jai Kishan Chillar said.

Jail officials said he appeared depressed after his wife came to meet him earlier this week and allegedly told him that she would not help him to come out of jail.

“Since then, he was silent and did not interact much with other inmates. On Friday morning, he had tea and biscuits and told the fellow inmates that he was upset. He went to the washroom around 10.54am and when he did not return after 15 minutes, other inmates went to check on him and found him hanging,” Chillar said.

The undertrial, who was a daily wager, was arrested on May 19 for allegedly raping his minor daughter for the past six months at a factory located in a village in Pataudi.

According to the police, accused lived with his second wife who lodged a complaint claiming that the girl was sexually abused.

Police said he had allegedly made his 12-year-old daughter believe that it was normal for a father to have a physical relationship with his daughter and that she shouldn’t be worried about it.

He hailed from Bihar and was booked under Prevention of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a case was registered at the women’s police station in Manesar. He lived with his second wife and four children, including the victim, on the factory premises. The victim is the only child from his first marriage.

The wife told police that he had no regret or guilt. She said her husband behaved normally in the days prior to his death. She said what shocked her was that he influenced the girl into believing that such sexual abuse happens in every house.

The victim revealed that he had been raping her for past six months and also threatened her against reporting the abuse to anyone, police said.

The post-mortem examination will be conducted by a board of doctors, police said.