Man chased, shot at in Bawana

A 45-year-old man who works as a driver was chased and shot on a road in outer north Delhi’s Bawana by four masked men Wednesday evening.

The injured man, Kuldeep, tried to save himself by running into a mobile phone shop, but still sustained two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. Kuldeep is expected to survive, a statement released by the police said.

In the last one week, there have been three murders in the outer north police district, which stretches from Swaroop Nagar in the north to Narela in the outer region. A 17-year-old boy and a property dealer were shot dead in separate incidents within a span of 90 minutes on June 13. The shootings were followed by the as yet unsolved murder of an eight-year-old missing girl, whose body was found near her home in Narela.

Kuldeep, police said, lives with his family in Bawana and works as a contractual driver for a firm that runs an army canteen in Delhi Cantonment. He was attacked around 6.30pm while he was in Bawana to get his ceiling fan repaired. A police officer said there were at least four masked men involved in the attack.

As one of them waited on a motorcycle, the other three began shooting at Kuldeep. He was hit once, but managed to run into a mobile phone shop nearby to save himself.

The assailants allegedly entered the shop and fired at him again, hitting him in the abdomen. Police said it was unclear how many rounds were fired.

“Kuldeep has identified one of the attackers. They had a fight a few days ago in which Kuldeep had beaten him up. The shooting appears to be a revenge,” a police officer said. The killers managed to escape later.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 04:57 IST