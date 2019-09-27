Man hacks brother to death in Delhi after being scolded for drinking habit

delhi

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:28 IST

Enraged after being scolded for his drinking and drugs habit, a 25-year-old man allegedly knifed his brother to death in front of their mother in west Delhi’s Basai Darapur near Moti Nagar on Thursday night.

Police identified the suspect as Amit Tiwari who they said fled the scene after the attack. A case of murder has been registered at the Moti Nagar police station on the statement of the mother.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Sameer Sharma said that at around 9.45pm, the police control room (PCR) was informed that a man had been stabbed in Basai Darapur area and that his condition was serious. A police team that went there found that Amit Tiwari had allegedly attacked Anand Tiwari with a knife.

“Anand died at the spot itself. A murder case was registered against his brother who had fled,” said Sharma.

During the probe, an investigator said, it was learnt that Amit often had fights with his mother, Shanti Devi, and brother because of his habit of regular drinking and consuming drugs.

On Thursday night, Amit returned home inebriated. There was an argument over this with his mother. “When Anand intervened and joined his mother, Amit picked up a knife and slit his throat before fleeing the home,” the officer said.

The suspect allegedly fled the crime scene, leaving his brother to bleed and die and their mother screaming for help.

Teams have been formed to nab the suspect, police said.

Anand Tiwari worked in a chewing tobacco company in Delhi. Amit was unemployed and allegedly addicted to liquor and drugs.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 21:57 IST