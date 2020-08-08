Man held for stalking, threatening Telugu cinema woman actor

delhi

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:53 IST

A 26-year-old pharmacist with a private firm in Gurugram was arrested Friday for stalking a prominent Telegu cinema woman actor, sending her lewd messages, threatening her with images of guns, and finally landing outside her home in Delhi’s Rohini, the police said on Saturday.

Investigators said the suspect, Nikhil Gangwar, was “obsessed” with the woman and was angry with her for repeatedly ignoring his social media proposals for marriage.

“While the stalking dates back to as early as 2016, it began to take the form of threats and lewd messages about a year ago. The woman ignored him for a long time believing him to be an obsessed fan, but she decided to approach the police after he revealed to her on social media that he had tracked down her Delhi home address,” a senior police investigator, who didn’t want to be identified, said.

PK Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), confirmed the incident and said Gangwar has been arrested and booked for stalking and criminal intimidation.

The suspect, who belongs to Jharkhand and holds an MSc degree from a reputed college, was working as a pharmacist with a private firm in Gurugram. He lived alone in a rented flat in Rohini, police said.

The woman actor has had a successful career as a model and has been working in the Telugu film industry of late. She has over 1.5 million followers on social media sites such as Instagram and Facebook, police said.

“Her family lives in Delhi while she shuttles between Mumbai and Hyderabad for work,” another investigator said.

The first time the actor recalls noticing Gangwar was in 2016 when he allegedly began posting multiple comments on her social media posts. “She just saw him as a fan at that time,” the investigator said.

“But, last year, he began posting marriage proposals on her social media posts. Such comments went unnoticed until their frequency increased. The actor finally blocked his account,” the first officer said.

But Gangwar allegedly went on to create other profiles to continue stalking her. “When she realised that these profiles belonged to the same man, she began blocking all those accounts until she tired of it,” the officer said.

“Gangwar, meanwhile, was angry at not receiving any response from her and began sending her lewd messages. In early 2020, the messages turned into threats warning her of physical harm. At one point, he even sent her images of guns to frighten her,” the officer said.

The actor finally decided to seek police help late last month after he turned up outside her house.”She had come to her Delhi home to visit her parents in March and hadn’t been able to return due to the lockdown. It was during this period that Gangwar managed to procure her Delhi address,” the officer said.

In July, he allegedly visited her neighbourhood, but found her house locked. “So, he took photos of her house and sent them to her on social media as evidence that he had tracked her down. It was then that she decided to file a police complaint,” the officer said.

The FIR was registered at Rohini (North) police station based on her statement. “We then procured details of all the accounts he had used to harass the woman. That led us to Gangwar’s home in Gurugram and wee arrested him on Friday,” the investigator said.

The actor refused to speak to HT about the case.