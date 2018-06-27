Met predicts heavy rains in Delhi-NCR today, monsoon showers expected on Thursday

Delhi-NCR and north India will witness heavy pre-monsoon showers in isolated areas on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The monsoon rains are expected to arrive on Thursday with fairly widespread rainfall and sustained easterly winds bringing moisture from the Bay of Bengal.

“The first two days of the week have seen light rains, the main rainfall activity will start in Delhi-NCR from Wednesday,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the regional forecasting centre in Delhi. Monsoon is likely to be declared over Delhi on Thursday.

The normal onset date of the monsoon for the national capital is June 29, but for the past two years there has been a slight delay, with the monsoon rains arriving on July 2.

Heat wave conditions persisted in pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Tuesday. However, “due to overcast skies and cloudiness, the maximum temperatures in the capital fell from 42 degrees Celsius on Monday to 34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday,” said Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist at Skymet Weather, a private weather forecaster.

The maximum temperatures are expected to hover in the mid-thirties for the rest of the week and minimum temperature is expected to be around mid twenties for the rest of the week.

“There is a western disturbance over Pakistan at the moment, it is expected to interact with monsoon system on June 27 and June 28 and bring heavy rainfall,” DS Pai, senior scientist at IMD, Pune said.

Western disturbance is a low pressure system that brings moisture from the Eurasian water bodies, bringing a majority of the rainfall in winter.

On Tuesday, some parts of Gujarat received extremely heavy rainfall along with the Konkan coast, Goa and gangetic West Bengal.

Very light rain was reported in some parts of the National Capital Region such as Aya Nagar, according to a spokesperson for the Indian Meteorological Department.

Heavier rain and thunderstorm is predicted towards the weekend. Met officials said that while the days will remain pleasant, rain can be expected towards the evenings.

The drizzle on Tuesday also led to reduction in pollution levels across Noida and Greater Noida where air quality improved from “poor” to “moderate”.

The average air quality index for Noida was 166 on Tuesday, which reduced from 284 on Monday.

Similarly, the AQI in Greater Noida was 172 on Tuesday, reducing from 263 on Monday. Pollution control board officials said that the pollution levels are expected to be low during monsoon, especially if rainfall remains consistent.