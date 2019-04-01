Mini-truck runs over seven-year-old boy

A seven-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a three-wheeler near Ramlila Ground in central Delhi on Saturday evening, police said.

Maintaining that the errant driver has been arrested, police said the boy was trying to catch a ball as part of a cricket match at the time of the incident.

According to police, the incident took place around 4.15 pm when the boy, Mohammad Talig, who lives at Khwaja Meer Dard Colony with his family, was playing cricket with his friends near Shakur Ki Dandi.

Police said that eyewitnesses said the boy landed up on the main road in front of Zakir Hussain College while chasing the ball. There, a speeding three-wheeler mini truck hit him.

“Residents of the area said the impact of collision was such that the boy was thrown at least 10 foot away. He sustained severe injuries on the neck and head. The tempo driver, later identified as 30-year-old Omprakash Yadav, took the child to LNJP Hospital with the help of passersby. At the hospital, the doctors pronounced the child dead,” said a police officer, who is not authorised to speak to the media.

Police said the locals called up police and handed the driver over to them. An FIR was registered on the basis of a statement of one Parvez, an eyewitness.

Deputy commissioner of police (central), MS Randhava, said they have registered a case of rash driving and for causing death due to negligence against the driver. “We are checking if the driver was under the influence of alcohol. We are also checking CCTV cameras to establish the sequence of incident,” the DCP said. Police said Talig is survived by his mother and two brothers. His father left the house five years ago, police said.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 05:53 IST