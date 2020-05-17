More people recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi during Lockdown 3: Data

delhi

Updated: May 17, 2020 08:50 IST

The number of patients recovering from coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Delhi during the third phase of the lockdown has tripled compared to the first two phases, data from the government shows.

According to the data released by the Delhi government, 1,362 people in Delhi had recovered from Covid-19 till May 3 before Lockdown.3.

At the same time, the number of people recovering has increased almost three times in the first 13 days of Lockdown.3 from May 4 to May 16. As of May 16, 3,926 people in Delhi have been cured.

The death toll due to Covid-19 was highest among the elderly in the national capital, Delhi government officials have said. There were 62 people who were 60 or older who died due to the respiratory illness.

At the same time, the death toll of people between the ages of 50 to 59 is 35, while the number of deaths of people under 50 is 26. Officials say people under the age of 50 are more prone to contracting the infection.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took several steps during the three phases of the lockdown.

During the first phase of the lockdown, the government worked on the 5T scheme, launched Operation Shield for hotspots, sent more than 50,000 people to home quarantine, started treatment of Covid-19 patients in LNJP, GB Pant, Rajiv Gandhi, Apollo, Saket and Gangaram hospitals and banned a gathering more than three people.

It launched sanitation campaign in hotspots, a website for financial assistance to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, even-odd rules in fruit-vegetable mandis, containment app to monitor home quarantine people and Happiness classes for children at home during the second phase.

In the third phase, it gave approval for isolation of Covid-19 patients at homes, a team of doctors was formed to monitor patients in homes, the number of containment zones reduced from 96 to 76 and banned people connected with non-essential services from 7am to 7pm.