‘Nabbed Afghanis had heroin in stomach’: Cops

Four men from Afghanistan, who were detained by the Delhi Police’s special cell on suspicion of being drug smugglers a few days ago, turned out to be carrying heroin capsules in their abdomen, police said on Sunday.

Doctors at Safdarjung Hospital have so far extracted 122 capsules containing 920 grams of heroin and much more is expected to be brought out in the coming days, said Pramod Kushwaha, deputy commissioner of police (special cell).

The revelation prompted the police to register a first information report.

On February 23, sleuths from the special cell received a tip-off that some Afghan men carrying drugs for supply to Delhi-NCR were arriving at the Delhi airport. “We detained them near the exit gate of Terminal 3 at 7pm. They were carrying bags, but were not found in possession of any drugs,” Kushwaha said.

But during interrogation, the men were visibly uncomfortable and showed signs of dizziness, the DCP said. The police got them admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and put in a request for a full-body check-up to know if they were concealing drugs in their bodies.

“The doctors carried out their X-rays and other examinations, and found suspicious capsules in their bodies. They were then given medical treatment for flushing out these capsules from their stomach,” said the DCP.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 00:40 IST