Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, who won paternity suit against ex-CM ND Tiwari, dies

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chief minister ND Tiwari, who filed a paternity suit against the veteran Congress politician and proved that he was his biological father, was declared dead on arrival at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

The hospital said the cause of death can be confirmed only after a post-mortem examination. Rohit was 40 years old.

“Max Hospital received an emergency call from the residence of Mr. Rohit Shekhar Tiwari at 04:41 pm this afternoon. An ambulance brought Mr Tiwari to Max Hospital, Saket, where he was declared ‘’brought dead’’ at the hospital emergency. As per established procedure, we have informed the authorities,” the hospital said in a statement.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted only if his family demands it, the hospital said.

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, who left for Delhi Monday morning from Haldwani, had plans to join the Congress. He was in Haldwani to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha election on April 11. He stayed with his paternal cousin, Deepak Balutia, and interacted with locals with the intention of joining the Congress.

“He told me about his talks with senior Congress leaders about joining the party,” Balutia said, adding that Rohit Shekhar Tiwari described the Congress as his home. A lawyer by profession, he worked as an advisor to the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav from 2015 to 2017. After that, he was involved in taking care of his father until the latter’s death in October last year.

He is survived by his mother and wife.ND Tiwari had not married Rohit’s mother Ujjwala before his birth. He filed a paternity suit claiming ND Tiwari to be his biological father in 2012. A DNA test confirmed his claim. In 2014, ND Tiwari married Ujjwala.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 06:48 IST