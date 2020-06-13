e-paper
NDMC municipal health officer tests Covid-19 positive

Many civic officials, doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and other staffers of the municipal corporations in Delhi have tested positive till date.

delhi Updated: Jun 13, 2020 15:21 IST
New Delhi
In the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, a sanitation worker succumbed to the disease in late May.
The municipal health officer of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Saturday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is admitted to a private hospital here.

Dr Ashok Rawat said he got to know about the infection on Friday.

“Yes, I have tested positive for Covid-19. We are in the frontline of this battle, so chances of such people getting infected is higher. I have got myself admitted to a private hospital,” he said.

A junior engineer employed with NDMC died of Covid-19 on June 1.

In the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, a sanitation worker succumbed to the disease in late May.

