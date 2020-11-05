NGOs running shelter homes ask Delhi govt to release payment for lockdown period

delhi

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 14:42 IST

Shelter Management Agencies (SMAs), which are engaged by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), have asked the Delhi government to release payment for expenses incurred by them since March, when coronavirus disease (Covdid-19)-related lockdown restrictions were announced.

The agencies said that the government had reimbursed between 15% and 20% of the total amount due since March.

In October, the agencies had written to Satyendar Jain, urban development minister, Delhi, highlighting the financial difficulties faced by them in providing services due to non-payment of dues and sought an appointment with him.

The 223 shelter homes, which are managed by six SMAs, were among the list of shelters, where free meals were provided to homeless and migrant workers since the lockdown was enforced from the end of March.

The Delhi government had provided free meals to around 1 million people twice a day during the lockdown. The government has decided to continue its scheme till the end of winter.

Vinay K Stephen, chief functionary of Sadik Masih Medical Social Servant Society, said, “We were paid 50% of the expenses incurred in March and April. But since May, we have not been reimbursed at all. We are facing financial problems and are finding it difficult to run our operations smoothly. We have been unable to pay salaries to our staff.”

Stephen said that his organisation manages 45 DUSIB homeless shelters, where nearly 1,500 people are provided free meals daily.

SMAs said their other source of funds has dried up considerably because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which further aggravated their financial woes.

“It is challenging to sustain operations and to provide quality service under the present circumstances due to an acute shortage of funds. There has been a drop in donations owing to the viral outbreak. SMAs have been reimbursed between 15% and 20% of the total amount due since March,” said Rajesh Kumar, national executive director, Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses, which manages over 60 DUSIB shelters.

Santosh Kumar, executive director, Safe Approach, which manages 44 DUSIB shelters, said, “We understand the Delhi government’s problem. But we are also feeling the pinch. We have to start preparations for winter. It will be good if the government can tell us for how long we need to continue with the free meal scheme. We will make the arrangements accordingly.”

Indu Prakash Singh, a member of the Supreme Court (SC)-mandated monitoring committee for homeless shelters, said, “I have raised the matter with DUSIB officials after it was brought to my notice. How will SMAs do their work properly, if they are not paid on time? I feel that there is an immediate need to change the reimbursement system. SMAs should be paid in advance for a few months.”

DUSIB officials said that the government has initiated the process to release all pending dues. While DUSIB officials admitted that there has been a delay in releasing the payments, they also blamed the SMAs for not submitting their bills on time.

Bipin Rai, a DUSIB member, said, “We held a meeting on Monday, where the reimbursements due to SMAs were cleared. For financial activities above Rs 1 crore, we have to take the cabinet’s approval due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We have secured all the approvals. The money will be released soon. But what the SMAs are claiming is not correct. There has been a delay at their end while submitting bills. If they submit bills late, then how can they blame us for delay in payments?”

A government spokesperson said, “We have taken the decision to release the funds. The amount will be released at the earliest.”