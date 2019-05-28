NGT seeks status report on Pragati Maidan plan

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Monday sought a status report from a committee on the redevelopment of the Pragati Maidan exhibition complex on a plea that sought to stop the construction work.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the committee comprising officials from the Union ministry of environment and forest (MoEF), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), to file a report on the same within a month.

The tribunal had earlier passed an order after noting that the CPCB wrote a letter dated November 12, 2018 to the DPCC pointing out deficiencies in the project and seeking remedial action, though no such action was taken.

“In view of the above, before we consider the matter, we find it necessary to require a factual action taken report from a joint committee comprising the MoEF, CPCB and DPCC,” the bench said.

The NGT had last year cleared the project and had dismissed a plea which sought quashing of environmental clearance granted to the India Trade Promotion Organisation that manages the exhibition complex.

The redevelopment project at Pragati Maidan entails the development of a total of 3,26,065 sq m of built-up area, including 1,19,445 sq m of exhibition space, a convention centre with seating capacity of 7,000 and a number of different-sized meeting rooms and space for public circulation in phase-1, among others.

First Published: May 28, 2019 05:33 IST