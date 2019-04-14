Nigerian drug peddler arrested from South Delhi

A Nigerian drug peddler was arrested from Dada Badi area, said the Delhi Police on Saturday.

Police have seized five grams of “fine quality” cocaine from him along with his scooter.

“The drug peddler, identified as Chukwuma Christian, 21, is a resident of Ontshe in Nigeria. He was operating from Mehrauli,” police said.

“On Friday evening, we got information that some Nigerian nationals are indulging into drug peddling in South Delhi area,” said a police officer.

“We mounted our sensitising secret informers and surveillance in the prospective area where those foreigners were roaming,” said police.

The drug peddler was apprehended by the team of Narcotics consisting of Sub-Inspector Varun Gulia, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ram Pratap, Head Constables Rajender and Vinay, Constables Satish and Sonu, they added.

Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) at Mehrauli police station.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, the police said.

