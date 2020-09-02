Notices to two DU colleges for ‘caste discrimination’

delhi

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:23 IST

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued notices to Delhi University (DU) vice chancellor Yogesh Tyagi seeking a report in connection with the alleged discrimination against SC and ST ad-hoc teachers in two university colleges.

According to the notices received by the university on Wednesday, the Social Democratic Teachers’ Front (SDTF) — a teachers’ body — had filed complaints of SC and ST ad-hoc teachers at Daulat Ram College and Dyal Singh College (evening) being discriminated against. “A complaint has been received regarding gross discrimination against a scheduled caste ad-hoc teacher in the department of psychology by the principal of Daulat Ram College. The commission has decided to investigate and inquire into the matter in pursuance of the power conferred upon it under article 338 of the Constitution of India,” the commission said in a notice.

In another notice, the commission said, “A complaint has been received by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes regarding the joining of SC and ST candidates for the post of assistant professor (ad-hoc) in the department of English, Dyal Singh College (Evening), Delhi University...The commission has decided to investigate and inquire into the matter...”

The commission has asked the university to submit an action taken report in both the cases within 15 days, failing which it will issue summons to the university officials, the notices added.

Despite several attempts, DU V-C Tyagidid not respond to calls and texts sent for comment. A senior official, requesting anonymity, said, “The administration will ask for a report from both the colleges and action will be taken after examining the reports.”

When contacted, Daulat Ram College principal Savita Roy said that the college did not discriminate against anyone on the basis of their caste or religion. “The concerned teacher was appointed on an ad-hoc basis in August 2019 in the department of psychology in our college. But after a few months, students started complaining about her teaching abilities and a written complaint was also received in October last year. In January, I decided not to renew her contract, but after a lot of protest by DU teachers’ association, we decided to give her another chance. But the complaints did not stop and even students stopped attending her online classes after the college was shut in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. We cannot let her continue in such circumstances,” she said, adding the college will submit its response with the university.

Pawan Sharma, principal of Dyal Singh College (evening), said that the college’s governing body — the highest decision-making body — had not approved the joining of one SC and one ST ad-hoc teachers. “This is a year-old case now. The selection committee had selected the concerned candidates but the governing body did not approve their joining due to some reason. The college cannot take any decision without the approval of the governing body. We will submit our report with the university,” he said