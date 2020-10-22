e-paper
Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
Home / Delhi News / NTA to reconduct JNU entrance exam for MPhil, PhD in Historical Studies for section of candidates

delhi Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
The National Testing Agency (NTA), the nodal body that conducts competitive entrance exams in the country, on Thursday announced that it will reconduct the entrance exam for admission to MPhil and PhD in Historical Studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for a section of students on October 28. These student candidates, who had appeared in the evening shift on October 6, faced some technical issues while attempting the computer-based exam, officials said.

The NTA has informed aspirants of the new date through text messages, which read, “Dear candidate, due to technical reason the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the programs of study of JNUEE 2020, M.Phil and Ph.D. Historical Studies... requires re-examination. While we regret the inconvenience, we intend to provide a fair and equal opportunity again to all candidates who appeared for the above-mentioned programs of study.”

“It is in this regard that a re-examination...will be held on October 28, 2020. The revised admit card for re-examination will be available on the JNU-NTA website shortly,” the message continued.

NTA director-general Vineet Joshi said around 700 to 800 students will have to take the exam again. “Not all students will have to reappear in the exam. Only those who had taken the exam in the JNU entrance exam (JNUEE) for historical studies on October 6 in the evening shift will have to reappear. Some technical issues were reported in that shift and the NTA always believes in giving fair and equal opportunity to all candidates,” he said.

