e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt withdraws order to shut 2 markets over Covid-19 guidelines violation

Delhi govt withdraws order to shut 2 markets over Covid-19 guidelines violation

The markets were to remain shut till November 30, as per an order issued by the office of the concerned district magistrate.

delhi Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 10:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI Twitter)
         

The Delhi government on Monday withdrew its order to shut two markets in Punjabi Bagh and Nangloi area of West Delhi districts over violations of coronavirus (Covid-19) guidelines. The markets were to remain shut till November 30, as per an order issued by the office of the concerned district magistrate.

“It was wrong to seal the market. All norms were being followed here. They had sealed it on the basis of crowd on main road near market. Order was withdrawn last night. Official order copy awaited,” said Subhash Bindal, general secretary of Shukar Bazar Market Association, Nangloi Market.

tags
top news
Delhi govt withdraws order to shut 2 markets over Covid-19 guidelines violation
Delhi govt withdraws order to shut 2 markets over Covid-19 guidelines violation
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Season’s first cyclonic storm to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 25 afternoon
Season’s first cyclonic storm to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 25 afternoon
‘Karachi will be a part of India one day’: Fadnavis on Bandra sweet shop row
‘Karachi will be a part of India one day’: Fadnavis on Bandra sweet shop row
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh’s bail hearing likely to be delayed
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh’s bail hearing likely to be delayed
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate drops to 1.46%; Govt targets bringing it down to 1%
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate drops to 1.46%; Govt targets bringing it down to 1%
Mercury drops further over NW India as icy winds from Western Himalayas hit plains
Mercury drops further over NW India as icy winds from Western Himalayas hit plains
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In