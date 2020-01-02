Painter stabbed to death in Delhi’s Bawana for accidentally spilling putty on 4 men

delhi

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 09:19 IST

A 25-year-old painter was beaten and stabbed to death by four men when some putty he was applying on a wall in outer Delhi’s Bawana fell on the suspects on Monday evening, police said.

Apart from allegedly stabbing the painter in his stomach, the men also attacked him with a wooden plank, a spade and bricks before dragging him down the stairs from the third floor of the building.

Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north district), said the four men were arrested by Monday night after they were identified by an e-rickshaw driver who made an unsuccessful attempt to save the painter.

“The arrested suspects are residents of JJ Colony in Bawana. They are unemployed men, but there are no criminal cases against them,” said the DCP.

Identifying the victim as Mohammad Jaseem, the officer said a stab wound to his stomach proved fatal. Jaseem lived in the same JJ Colony in Bawana. On Monday, he was painting a wall on the third floor of a building. He began the job by applying putty on the walls.

“There were four men (Asif, Ankit, Saif Ali and Sajid) sitting on an empty plot of land next to that building. While Jaseem was applying putty, some of it fell on the men below. They began abusing him and threatened to kill him,” said Deepak, the eyewitness.

When Jaseem replied, the four allegedly ran upstairs to take him on. Deepak followed them. “One man attacked Jaseem with a wooden plank studded with iron nails. Another attacked him with a spade lying nearby. A third person beat him with bricks. Amidst all this, Asif brought a knife out of his clothes and stabbed him in his stomach,” said Deepak.

When Deepak tried to intervene, they allegedly attacked him too with a brick, leaving him bleeding.

“The attackers then dragged an injured Jaseem through the staircase to the ground floor. It was at that moment that some people known to Jaseem arrived, forcing the attackers to flee from there,” he said.

Deepak and others loaded Jaseem on a scooter and rushed him to a hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

Later, based on the statement of Deepak, who knew the suspects, a case of murder was registered against the four men and they were arrested from neighbourhoods by late night. The police said the knife used in the murder has been recovered.