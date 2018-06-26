 Partly cloudy sky in Delhi, dust storms likely in evening | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Partly cloudy sky in Delhi, dust storms likely in evening

It was a partly cloudy morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, season’s average. Met said there are chances of dust storms and thunderstorms.

delhi Updated: Jun 26, 2018 11:34 IST
A Balloon seller enjoying in a cloudy weather at connaught place in New Delhi. (HT File Photo)

“The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day. By evening, there are chances of dust storm and thunder storm. However, chances of rainfall is nil,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 55 per cent.

Monday’s maximum temperature settled at 42.7 degrees, five notches above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

