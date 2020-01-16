e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Parts of Delhi receive light rainfall, temperature dips

Parts of Delhi receive light rainfall, temperature dips

The IMD has warned of thunderstorm, lightning and squall in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday.

delhi Updated: Jan 16, 2020 09:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI Twitter)
         

Parts of national capital Delhi received light rainfall on Thursday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed this change in weather to a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over east Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan.

“Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm will be seen over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during January 16 and 17,” the IMD said in its morning bulletin on Thursday.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorm, lightning and squall in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday. The temperature is expected to dip in the region.

It also predicted dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi apart from other states in north India and south Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura in the Northeast over the next two days.

The dense fog condition is likely to continue till January 20, the IMD said in its forecast.

The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi on Wednesday was 6.4 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius below normal. The lowest minimum temperature recorded in plains was 1.5 degrees Celsius in Pilani in East Rajasthan.

Cold wave conditions persisted across north India on Wednesday as rains drenched several states while hilly areas received snowfall.

