Police keep drones on standby as Delhi goes to poll today

delhi

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 21:42 IST

Drones operated by Delhi Police will be kept on standby at several polling stations across the city on Saturday as the capital goes to vote today.

At many polling stations across the city, police are keeping drone cameras on standby to use and record any threats to law and order. Voting across the city will be held on Saturday for the 70 assembly seats from 8am to 6pm.

Of the 13,751 polling booths across the city, police have identified 545 booths which are critical and need more security.

At Shaheen Bagh in Okhla constituency, which has been at the centre of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests for close to two months, police will use aerial cameras the minute there is a problem in the law and order situation.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that there will be additional security at polling stations at Jamia Nagar, Jasola, Shaheen Bagh, Abul Fazal Enclave — under Okhla constituency.

Senior police officers said they will also be monitoring content on social media to ensure that miscreants do not spread rumours. “During the anti-CAA protests in December, there was a lot of misinformation shared on WhatsApp groups — such as the death of a man in Jamia firing or allegations of police of burning a bus instead of dousing the fire,” said the officer.

A total of 42,000 Delhi police personnel will also be on ground for the security arrangements during the day. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Election Cell) Sharad Sinha said 190 companies of paramilitary force personnel will also be on standby, along with 19,000 homeguards.

Police have brought 1,000 homeguards from Uttar Pradesh, 4,000 from Haryana, 4,000 from Delhi and 1,000 from Uttarakhand.

“This time, we are also conducting patrolling the Yamuna using boats. At many places, the river flows from another state and enters Delhi. Police teams are conducting border patrolling to ensure that there is no smuggling of liquor or drugs,” Sinha said.