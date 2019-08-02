Delhi police start online facility for obtaining licences for public performances

delhi

Updated: Aug 02, 2019

The Delhi Police’s licensing department has started an online facility to accept applications and award casual performance licences (CPL) to persons organising public performances at open and closed venues such as stadiums, banquet halls, open grounds, farmhouses, and hotels. These performances include singing, dances, dramas, and other events such as Ramlila, the Dussehra fair, etc.

Joint commissioner of police (licensing) Prabhakar said that the list of open venues excludes 26 premises and prominent hotels, which already have valid online licences to hold such events.

“This online facility, enabling citizens to apply and receive online CPLs, concerning 26 licenced premises and five-star hotels was started in September 2017. It has now been extended to public performances organised at open or closed venues,” Prabhakar said.

According to the joint commissioner, these new arrangements would help citizens apply for CPLs from home and check the status of their application online. The applicants will receive CPLs on their registered email IDs. This would minimise the physical interface between the applicant and the police as well as the licensing unit.

Earlier, the organisers of public performances had to make multiple visits to various offices such as the police, fire, and municipal agencies to apply for and secure CPLs offline. The entire process was time-consuming and the applicants would feel harassed as they had to run from one office to another to get various clearances.

“Now that our online system has linked all districts, the traffic police, and other concerned agencies, we seek their response and clearances online. This saves a lot of time and does not cause inconvenience to applicants,” Prabhakar said.

As per the Licensing department’s website, CPLs are necessary if any event is of the nature of a musical, dancing, dramatic, mimetic, theatrical or other performance for public amusement or any public exhibition or diversion or game or any assembly. The department receives around 2,000 applications every year for such events.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019