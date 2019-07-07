Prepared for rains, say agencies

The monsoon is here and comes with it the usual worries — waterlogged streets and overflowing drains. The Delhi government and the civic bodies, however, say they are prepared to tackle any such eventuality.

Officials of the Delhi government’s public works department (PWD) and the three civic bodies say most of the desilting work at big and small drains is over and 157 locations vulnerable for waterlogging were identified.

“We have completed 98% desilting of drains along roads managed by PWD. We have made a list of 157 vulnerable points where waterlogging occurs every year. Machinery is in place to drain out accumulated water at these places. Pumps have been fitted at 143 locations while the remaining places have other arrangements in place,” a PWD official said.

The official said that drains on 1,064 roads, which are above 60 feet wide, are managed by the PWD and are cleaned every year before monsoons. The official said the first round of cleaning will be completed by July 10 while another round of cleaning would be done to ensure drains are not chocked during rains.

Every time it rains heavily, widespread waterlogging cripples the city and not just low-lying areas, major traffic junctions also get inundated.

Last year in July, 10 passengers had to be rescued from a submerged Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus at Shivaji underpass (Minto Road bridge) after the first heavy downpour of the monsoon. The area was flooded again after a few days, prompting a similar rescue operation after another bus got stuck.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday directed heads of departments to ensure all waterlogging complaints are resolved within 30 minutes. He directed all agencies to maintain a high level of coordination and not squabble about jurisdictional issues to pass the buck.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Avtar Singh said the civic body had taken all steps to avoid waterlogging and desilting of drains has been completed.

“We are fully prepared. From Monday, I will start sudden inspections to check if drains are properly cleaned and the muck has been transported to the dump sites. I have called a

meeting of all the agencies concerned to discuss the preparedness ahead of monsoon and better coordination during rainy season,” Singh said.

Singh, however, said bigger drains — managed by agencies such as PWD and the irrigation and flood control department — are not properly cleaned. “Our drains are cleaned but when water from these small drains reach the big nullahs, which are not properly desilted, it gets accumulated,” he said.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) claimed it had completed 100% desilting of drains under its jurisdiction.

