Protest at Delhi’s Jama Masjid against citizenship act, 4 metro stations closed in area

delhi

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 15:35 IST

Hundreds of people gathered in and around the Jama Masjid in national capital Delhi’s Walled City to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens after Friday prayers, many of them holding the national flag and shouting slogans against the law that has triggered nationwide agitations.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar, who had announced plans to lead a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar but had been denied permission, also turned up defying police orders. Holding a copy of the Constitution, Chandrashekhar and the protesters assured the police and residents that their march would remain peaceful. As hundreds of people walked out in a procession, residents of a nearby building in the narrow lanes showered them with flowers.

There had been heavy police deployment ahead of Friday prayers around Jama Masjid with the Delhi police officers checking identity cards of every person entering the mosque or taking photographs of those who did not have an ID Card.

At around 12.30 pm, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shut the gate of at least four metro stations - Red Fort, Chawri Bazar and Jama Masjid - around the Walled City.

Later, at around 2:30 pm, entry and exit gates of Delhi Gate metro station were also closed.

At least two drones were used to record the protest at Jama Masjid.

The gates of the three stations continued to remain shut.

On Thursday, entry and exit at 20 metro stations were curtailed. These include, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh, Munirka, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid and Vishwavidyalaya. According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials, this was the biggest curtailment of metro operations since its inception in 2002